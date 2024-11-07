President Biden Delivers Speech About the Election

President Biden briefly addressed the nation Thursday morning to comment on the results of Tuesday’s presidential election. He informed the audience that he had spoken with President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory, and assured him that his administration would work to ensure an orderly transition and a peaceful transfer of power. He also congratulated Vice President Kamala Harris on her campaign and lauded her for her character.

During the speech, he laid particular stress on the importance of the peaceful transition of power and respect for the will of the people in the American tradition of democratic governance. Calling for unity and reduced polarization, he said, “You can’t love your country only when you win; you can’t love your neighbor only when you agree.” He also argued that the results should put to rest any doubts about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is, he argued, “honest, fair, and transparent.”

He concluded by telling his supporters that they should not be discouraged by their defeat in this year’s campaign. He recounted a number of his administration’s accomplishments, including the passage of a spending bill for infrastructure and his management of the economy, and assured them that they would prevail in the future.