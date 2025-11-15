Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
The American Conservative Welcomes Harrison Berger as Correspondent

Berger joins TAC as an alumnus of Glenn Greenwald’s network.
berger
(The American Conservative)
Curt Mills
Nov 15, 2025 3:00 PM
I am gratified to report that Harrison “Harry” Berger has joined The American Conservative in a Correspondent role, effective November 15, 2025. Some readers may know Berger has recently become a prodigious contributor to TAC, and has also worked with Drop Site News and Responsible Statecraft. ‘’

Previously, he was a researcher and producer for System Update with Glenn Greenwald. He will be relocating to the Washington, DC area from Rio de Janeiro in early 2026.  

Recent contributions of Berger’s that have drawn attention include: “The Pro-Israel Billionaire Behind Jeffrey Epstein” (a primer on the scandal of the age), “As Israeli Settlers Attack Americans, When Will We Say ‘Enough’?”, ”Venezuela Regime Change Helps Exxon—not Americans”, and “Tomahawks Cannot Save Ukraine”

Berger’s work focuses on the tried-and-true American precept of civil libertarianism and on American foreign policy; in his own capacity, he has maintained the YouTube channel, “No Tribe.” Berger studied Russian Studies and Political Science at Union College in Schenectady, NY.

TAC expects Berger to dive straight into hard-nosed reporting from the get-go, scale up the team’s coverage of Capitol Hill, and help build out our video strategy—which the firm is working to escalate considerably in the new year. 

