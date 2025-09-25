Gillihan and McCarthy Join Board of the American Ideas Institute 

As executive director of The American Conservative, I am pleased to welcome Catharine O’Neill Gillihan and Daniel McCarthy to the ranks of the institution that publishes TAC. The board will conduct its fall meeting on Friday, September 26, 2025.

A veteran of the first Trump presidential campaign and administration, Gillihan provides substantial political experience to TAC, which is invaluable in navigating the complexities of both our not-for-profit enterprise and our Washington-based political journalism. Catharine is also the chief executive office of Merriwether Farms, a vertically integrated cattle company headquartered in Wheatland, Wyoming. Her firm’s product is regularly featured on Steve Bannon’s War Room and the Tucker Carlson Network. (Carlson is a member of TAC’s Advisory Board).

Catharine has been an invaluable resource for me for years as a writer, and in addition to her friendship, I look forward to working constructively with her in her new capacity here at TAC.

Daniel McCarthy is, of course, well known to longtime TAC readers and family from his stint as editor-in-chief from 2010 to 2016. He is now the editor of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute’s journal Modern Age and vice president for publications at ISI. McCarthy is also the former director of the Robert Novak Fellowship at the Fund for American Studies. He is a syndicated columnist of the Creators Syndicate, and you can find his work regularly featured in TAC, the New York Post, and the London Spectator.

McCarthy, who worked with me when I was a Novak fellow, has always been a good shepherd of my own career, and I look forward to working closely with him in his capacity on AII’s board.

Gillihan’s term began in 2025. McCarthy’s term began in 2024.