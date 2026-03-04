Talarico Wins Texas Democratic Senate Primary

Texas State Representative James Talarico defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett in Texas’s closely watched Democratic Senate primary. The high-turnout race has given Democrats fresh hope they can compete in a state where they have not won a statewide race in decades. Talarico, a graduate of a Presbyterian seminary with a penchant for sprinkling his speeches with biblical references, is widely viewed as the more viable candidate in the general election.

With about 93.7 percent of the vote reported Wednesday morning, Talarico led Crockett 53 percent to 46 percent, enough to avoid a runoff. “We’re about to take back Texas,” the state lawmaker said in a brief victory statement.

Crockett conceded later Wednesday, urging Democrats to unite behind Talarico. “Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person,” she said. Senate Democrats, including Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Chris Coons (D-DE), quickly rallied behind the nominee.

Talarico now advances to a general election likely against either Sen. John Cornyn or Attorney General Ken Paxton, who will head to a May 26 Republican runoff after neither candidate secured a majority in the first round of their primary election.