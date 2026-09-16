Media Appearances
TAC Media Mentions September 7–14
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- Executive Director Curt Mills was quoted in Haaretz on intraright factionalism over Israel
- Mills was quoted in POLITICO on the Trump administration's response to UK sanctions on Israeli settlements
- Mills also spoke to CNN about Vice President J.D. Vance's political future
- Senior Editor Andrew Day debated the Iran War with the Bush administration official Mark Pfeifle on Al Jazeera
- Senior Editor Luke Nicastro appeared on the Harry Cole Saves The West podcast to talk about AI regulation