Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 8/24–8/31
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills was quoted in National Review on how Republican losses in the midterms could prompt party leaders to rethink their foreign-policy decisions
- Senior Editor Andrew Day appeared on The Matt Gaetz Show to discuss Trump’s “economic D-Day” strategy to force Iran’s capitulation
- Day, Senior Editor Luke Nicastro, and Features Editor Spencer Neale discussed midterms and the Trump administration’s new economic strategy to force Iran’s capitulation on the latest episode of TAC Right Now
- Managing Editor Jude Russo appeared on Al Jazeera to discuss the fight over installing a facility for Muslim ablutions at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Day joined Kyle Anzalone on The Kyle Anzalone Show to discuss the administration’s shift toward economic warfare against Iran, the risks in the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump’s warning to Russia
- Day was quoted in Hindustan Times on how the Iran War has fractured Trump’s 2024 coalition and damaged Republicans’ midterm prospects
- Day appeared on Al Jazeera to explain why Iran may prolong the war through the midterms to increase political pressure on Trump and Republicans