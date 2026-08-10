Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 8/3–8/10
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills joined Peter Beinart on Beinart Notebook to discuss the beliefs and foreign-policy priorities of anti-war conservatives
- Senior Editor Andrew Day joined Jack Posobiec on Human Events Daily to discuss the reported Iran–Oman agreement on the Strait of Hormuz and the forces that pushed the United States into the Iran War
- Day and Senior Editor Luke Nicastro interviewed Jennifer Kavanagh on TAC Right Now about U.S. munitions shortages, the Iran War, and the implications for competition with China
- Mills appeared on the Matt Gaetz Show to argue that the United States should stop supporting foreign wars unrelated to the national interest
- Mills was quoted in the Washington Examiner on Tucker Carlson’s potential 2028 candidacy and the constituency for his politics