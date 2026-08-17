Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 8/10–8/17
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills joined Next Up with Mark Halperin to discuss Gavin Newsom’s position as the leading contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination
- Mills and Senior Editor Andrew Day joined Robert Wright on Nonzero to discuss Iran War negotiations, strains within the MAGA coalition, and the war’s implications for the Middle East
- Nicastro and Associate Editor Joseph Addington interviewed Charles Benoit on the Trump administration's tariff policy for TAC Right Now
- Senior Editor Luke Nicastro joined Security Dilemma to make the conservative case against the interventionist right
- Mills was cited in the Nation as an influential foreign-policy restrainer close to senior Trump administration officials
- Day appeared on the Matt Gaetz Show to discuss Iran’s demands, Trump’s predicament, and Israel’s veto over U.S. foreign policy
- Day was interviewed by Danish newspaper Weekendavisen about MAGA, Tucker Carlson, and the prospects for an America First third party: