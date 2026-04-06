Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances
March 30 - April 5
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- Newsweek reports on Senior Editor Andrew Day
- Andrew Day discusses the Iran war with Turkish commentator Sarp Sinan
- Executive Director Curt Mills joins Steve Bannon to talk Iran
- Curt Mills was quoted in the article "Trump’s rambling Iran address was full of wishful thinking" at the Spectator
- Andrew Day joins Tom Woods for a "We Should Have Listened to Pat Buchanan" episode
- Andrew Day and Curt Mills join Robert Wright from Nonzero to talk about MAGA opposition to Iran
- Curt Mills was quoted in the article "Vance and Rubio's differing postures on Iran war highlight their challenges ahead of 2028 election" at the Washington Post
- Curt Mills was quoted in the article "Replacing slave mentality with mission mentality this Passover" at Israel365News