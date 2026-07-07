Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 6/29–7/6
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills appeared in PBS Frontline’s “The Crown Prince & The President” to discuss President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Jared Kushner, and the Abraham Accords
- Mills appeared on the Telegraph’s “Iran: The Latest” to debate John Bolton on how the Iran war split the American right
- The Mills–Bolton Debate was written up on for the Telegraph in its article “MAGA vs Neocons: How the Iran war split the American Right”
- Contributor Doug Bandow joined John Mearsheimer on Switzerland with Tom Switzer to discuss whether the United States and Iran were heading back to war
- Senor Editor Andrew Day appeared on Trip the Beltway Fantastic with Brandan Buck to discuss America’s 250th anniversary, republican restraint, and empire
- The Guardian quoted Day on J.D. Vance’s role in the Iran peace deal and his 2028 prospects
- Day and Mills spoke with Robert Wright on the AI arms race in the latest podcast collaboration between NonZero and The American Conservative
- Day appeared on The Matt Gaetz Show to discuss Iran and Middle East policy
- Drop Site News highlighted Mills’s comments on Ilhan Omar and American identity
- Day appeared on The Matt Gaetz Show to discuss Iran, Israel, and Lebanon’s role in U.S.-Iran negotiations
- Mills joined Alex Stein on Real America’s Voice to discuss Democrats’ prospects for 2028
- Mondoweiss quoted Mills and Day on whether the Iran war could hurt J.D. Vance’s presidential hopes
- Mills debated Will Chamberlain on Iran and immigration on Your Welcome with Michael Malice
- Mills and Andrew Day joined American Prestige to discuss the potential for a left-right antiwar alliance