Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 7/20–7/27
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills was quoted in POLITICO on the Iran War’s impact on the GOP’s midterm prospects
- Senior Editor Andrew Day appeared on Fine Point to discuss the mounting political and economic consequences of the Iran War for the Trump administration
- Senior Editor Luke Nicastro joined Steve Bannon on War Room to talk about Congress’s push to integrate the U.S. and Israel’s defense and intelligence apparatuses
- Correspondent Harrison Berger appeared on War Room with Steve Bannon to talk about the risks of making the U.S. military dependent on Israel for its weapons systems
- Mills was quoted in POLITICO on the ongoing unpopularity of the Iran War in the U.S.
- Nicastro joined Human Events with Jack Posobiec to discuss whether the foreign policy establishment is trying to merge the Iran War and the Ukraine War
- Mills appeared on Harry Cole Saves the West to discuss the political impact of AI
- Berger appeared on the Redacted news podcast to break down how U.S.-Israeli defense cooperation endangers American sovereignty
- Mills appeared on KBLA 1580 with Tavis Smiley to talk about the Iran War, the upcoming midterm elections, and more