Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 7/6–7/13
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills appeared on War Room with Steve Bannon to discuss whether Iran is threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump
- Mills was quoted in POLITICO on how the Iran War and failed peace talks are affecting Vice President J.D. Vance’s position for the 2028 presidential election
- Contributor Harrison Berger appeared on Al-Arabiya English to discuss how the United States’ relationship with Israel is changing
- Berger and Associate Editor Joseph Addington interviewed Nate Soares, the president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, on the dangers of AI for TAC Right Now
- Mills appeared on Eventual to discuss Trump’s options for dealing with Iran