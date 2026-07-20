Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 7/13–7/20
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...
- Tucker Carlson joined Senior Editor Andrew Day and Correspondent Harrison Berger on the latest episode of TAC Right Now
- Carlson’s appearance on TAC Right Now was featured on Breaking Points
- Executive Director Curt Mills was quoted in POLITICO’s article “Graham was America First’s most powerful counterweight. The movement sees an opening.”
- Day appeared on the Glenn Loury Show to talk about Trump, Israel and Iran
- Associate Editor Joseph Addington spoke at a panel on the Trump Administration’s Cuba policy hosted by Concerned Veterans for America
- Mills was quoted by the Guardian on the Iran War’s potential impact on the midterm elections
- Jewish Currents reported on Mills’s upcoming appearance at the 2027 Conference on the Jewish Left
- Day appeared on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to discuss the Iran War and the waning possibilities for peace