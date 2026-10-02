Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances September 21–30
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- Executive Director Curt Mills appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room to talk about the Iran War
- Mills debated Phillip Blond about American empire for the Intercollegiate Studies Institute
- Mills appeared on Al Arabiya to comment on Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington
- Senior Editor Luke Nicastro appeared on Chicago’s Morning Answer to discuss President Donald Trump’s Greenland deal
- Mills appeared on Harry Cole Saves the West to discuss American-British relations
- Senior Editor Andrew Day appeared on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson on LindellTV to discuss the Iran War
- Nicastro appeared on Parallax Views to discuss AI