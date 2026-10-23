Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances October 1–15
See what TAC staff have been up to recently.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills appeared on Al Jazeera to discuss the American midterm election
- Mills appeared on OAN’s Matt Gaetz Show to discuss the war in Yemen
- Mills was quoted in Responsible Statecraft on this year’s National Coservatism conference
- Mills was quoted in the New Yorker on the post-Trump right
- Mills was interviewed on the Reveal podcast about the U.S. relationship with Israel
- Senior Editor Luke Nicastro was quoted in the New Yorker on a prospective Hegseth impeachment
- Senior Editor Andrew Day spoke on American foreign policy at the East-West Forum in Istanbul
- Day appeared on The Kyle Anzalone Show to discuss the Iran War
- Day moderated a panel on the U.S.-Israel relationship for the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy
- Managing Editor Jude Russo appeared on The Matt Gaetz Show to discuss Yemen’s Houthis
- Russo appeared on the Daily Wire’s Wired In Live to discuss the Ukraine War