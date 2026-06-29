Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 6/22–6/29
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Executive Director Curt Mills debated Will Chamberlain on the Iran War and the ongoing negotiations on Zero Hedge
- Mills was quoted in the New York Times article “From ‘Terrible People’ to ‘Smart People’: The Trump-Led Right Rethinks Iran”
- Mills appeared on Al-Jazeera to discuss the Trump administration’s changing relationship with Israel
- Responsible Statecraft quoted Mills on how Republican hawks are trying to handle the Iran deal
- Mills was quoted in the Daily Signal on the Iran deal and the JCPOA