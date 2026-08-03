Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances: 7/27–8/3
See what TAC staff have been up to this week.
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- Senior Editor Andrew Day’s article on Ukraine’s strike on an Iranian vessel was quoted in the New York Times on the risk of the Iran and Ukraine wars merging
- Executive Director Curt Mills debated JINSA’s Blaise Misztal on the Daily Caller Debate Series about the Iran War and U.S. policy in the Middle East
- Mills was quoted in POLITICO on the risk that Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House visit would lead Trump to escalate the Iran War
- Day and Associate Editor Joseph Addington interviewed William LeoGrande on TAC Right Now about the Trump administration’s Cuba policy and the risks of war
- Senior Editor Luke Nicastro’s analysis of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Rand Paul as possible 2028 contenders was featured on the RealClearPolitics podcast
- Mills was quoted in The New Republic on MAGA opposition to escalating the Iran War and the political risks facing Trump
- Day appeared on Real America’s Voice to discuss the migrant surge into Spain’s Ceuta enclave and the broader European migration crisis
- Mills was quoted in the Spectator on Trump’s handling of the Iran War and the influence of foreign-policy hawks on his administration
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- Mills was quoted in Raw Story on Trump allies’ fears that Netanyahu’s White House visit would expand the Iran War
- Day was quoted in Al Jazeera on the political risks of Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu as Republican voters grow more skeptical of Israel