fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Supreme Court Issues Midnight Order to Pause Deportations

State of the Union: The order will temporarily prevent deportations being carried out under the Alien Enemies Act.
The,Front,Of,The,Us,Supreme,Court,Building,In,Washington,
photo/front-us-supreme-court-building-washington-1158162790”> Credit: Bill Chizek
Joseph Addington
Apr 19, 2025 3:44 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Supreme Court issued a one-paragraph order early Saturday morning requiring the government to halt deportations being carried out under the Alien Enemies Act until a lawsuit concerning the application of that law is decided by the Fifth Circuit. “The Government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court,” the statement read.

The 7–2 ruling, with Justices Alito and Thomas dissenting, indicates a potentially more skeptical attitude of the court towards the Alien Enemies Act. The court declined earlier this month to halt deportations of Venezuelans under the auspices of the Act.

More like this

The Delayed Democratic Majority

Andrew Day April 18, 2025
America is headed for one-party progressive rule.

To Protect America, Fix our Defense Industrial Base

Jim Fein April 18, 2025
Simple steps would bring significant economic benefits for manufacturers, veterans, and young people.

The Congressman Targeted By AOC

Evie Solheim April 17, 2025
Gabe Evans is the only congressional Republican who flipped a seat in a blue state in 2024.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today