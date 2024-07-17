Speaker Johnson Calls for Resignation of Secret Service Chief

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Wednesday following the assassination attempt on the former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Fox News at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Johnson demanded accountability for what is being described as one of the greatest security failures in American history.

“I’m going to call for resignation as well,” Johnson said of Cheatle. “I think it’s inexcusable.”

Speaker Johnson calls for the Secret Service Director to resign. Johnson will also set up a special task force in the House to investigate the assassination attempt on former President Trump.pic.twitter.com/PWbWAjvgLp — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 17, 2024

Johnson’s remarks come after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) called for Cheatle’s resignation during a CNN-POLITICO panel discussion on Tuesday.

“I think she should [resign],” Scalise said when asked if Cheatle should step down. “I’ve been very disappointed in her lack of candor.”

On Wednesday, Johnson also expanded on his plans to create a bipartisan special task force to investigate security failures at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“The answers have not been forthcoming. We have to have accountability for this. Obviously there were security lapses,” Johnson remarked. “You don’t have to be a special ops to understand that.”

Johnson mocked Cheatle’s claim that agents weren’t posted on the roof where the shooter fired because of safety concerns.

“Her explanation to the media that there was a slant on the roof so there were safety concerns?” Johnson ridiculed. “It doesn’t wash. I think she’s shown what her priorities are.”

Although six House committees are already investigating Saturday’s attempt on Trump, Johnson said the House will “move quickly” to establish his special task force.

“The reason we’re going to do it that way is because that is more of a precision strike,” Johnson stated.

Cheatle took responsibility for the security lapses but has spurned attempts to remove her from the director position.

“I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary,” Cheatle told ABC News in response to the assassination attempt. “I do plan to stay on.”