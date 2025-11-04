Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Politics

Sherrill Defeats Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s Governor Race

State of the Union: The Democratic congresswoman and former Navy pilot beat her Trump-endorsed Republican rival.
New Jerseyans Vote On Election Day For State's Next Governor
(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
Rebecca Draeger
Nov 4, 2025 10:05 PM
Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli Tuesday in the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial election. With 78 percent of votes counted, Sherill led Ciattarelli 56.3 to 43.1 percent, according to the Associated Press.

Sherrill, a U.S. Representative and former Navy helicopter pilot, ran on a platform centred on affordability, childcare, and state-government accountability. 

She faced Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman making his third gubernatorial bid, who campaigned on property-tax relief, lower business taxes, and a tougher stance on public safety issues. Outgoing Democratic Governor Phil Murphy was term-limited.

Both candidates received roughly $20 million for their respective campaigns.

Ciattarelli secured an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Sherrill, meanwhile, was endorsed by figures such as former President Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert to defend the party’s hold in the state.

Polling in late October showed Sherrill holding a narrow lead. Much of the campaign played out in suburban and swing counties that have become more competitive in recent elections.

The new governor takes office on January 20, 2026.

