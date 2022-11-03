fbpx
LGBT

‘She Wishes She Could Just Be A Little Girl’

Cries for help from a suicidal 12-year-old pressured by peers to declare her gender identity. This is what it means to be a child in today's America
Rod Dreher
Nov 3, 2022 3:33 PM

I want to boost this incredibly important thread by the gay conservative writer Chad Felix Greene, about his niece. This poor kid, my God. Please excuse the repetition below; I don't know how to unthread tweets in this new software:

Latest:

She just wants to be a little girl.

She just wants to be a little girl.

This is what these f--king ghouls are doing to children! The activists, the teachers, the schools, the pediatricians, the media, woke parents, woke capitalists, the Democratic politicians, the cowardly Republicans who stay silent -- they are destroying little girls who just want to be little girls.

If we don't defeat this and drive it back to hell, we are done as a society. We won't deserve to survive.

You've heard it from me over and over, and you're going to hear it from me again: THIS IS WHY SO MANY PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD HATE US! This is precisely why people I talk to in the former Communist countries of Europe no longer respect America, and in fact fear what our corrupt culture is doing to their societies, and their children. A Slovenian father told me last summer that his daughter, also 12, is paralyzed with fear over her gender identity. Won't eat. Won't go to school. All because some of these ghouls got inside her head.

You do not have to be against gays or trans people to oppose this. Chad Felix Greene is gay, and as you can see from his Twitter account, he's pro-gay and pro-trans. But for adults, not children.

This has to be stopped. It has to. God bless Chad Felix Greene for making this public. I'm going to pray diligently for his poor niece, and ask you to do the same.

This is a good reminder not to hate on these kids who get sucked into this world. They're lost and desperate, and need rescue.

