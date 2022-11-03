‘She Wishes She Could Just Be A Little Girl’

I want to boost this incredibly important thread by the gay conservative writer Chad Felix Greene, about his niece. This poor kid, my God. Please excuse the repetition below; I don't know how to unthread tweets in this new software:

My 12 year old niece who has very suddenly come out as asexual and trans has been cutting herself. She's broken down crying with her mother that she isn't queer enough to be accepted by her friends. All of her friends have suddenly come out as trans. pic.twitter.com/xbAMrcAWYl — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 3, 2022

The most disturbing is she is thinking of suicide. pic.twitter.com/R1Fzu6JZ7l — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 3, 2022

This spoke to me the loudest. pic.twitter.com/cwdkKZb4as — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 3, 2022

Latest:

She just wants to be a little girl.

This is what these f--king ghouls are doing to children! The activists, the teachers, the schools, the pediatricians, the media, woke parents, woke capitalists, the Democratic politicians, the cowardly Republicans who stay silent -- they are destroying little girls who just want to be little girls.

If we don't defeat this and drive it back to hell, we are done as a society. We won't deserve to survive.

You've heard it from me over and over, and you're going to hear it from me again: THIS IS WHY SO MANY PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD HATE US! This is precisely why people I talk to in the former Communist countries of Europe no longer respect America, and in fact fear what our corrupt culture is doing to their societies, and their children. A Slovenian father told me last summer that his daughter, also 12, is paralyzed with fear over her gender identity. Won't eat. Won't go to school. All because some of these ghouls got inside her head.

You do not have to be against gays or trans people to oppose this. Chad Felix Greene is gay, and as you can see from his Twitter account, he's pro-gay and pro-trans. But for adults, not children.

This has to be stopped. It has to. God bless Chad Felix Greene for making this public. I'm going to pray diligently for his poor niece, and ask you to do the same.

This is a good reminder not to hate on these kids who get sucked into this world. They're lost and desperate, and need rescue.