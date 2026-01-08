Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Senate Advances War Powers Resolution to Rein in Trump on Venezuela

State of the Union: The president is likely to veto the bill if it passes Congress.
Explosions And Low-Flying Aircraft Reported In Venezuela
(Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Jan 8, 2026 1:47 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Senate on Thursday narrowly advanced out of committee a war powers resolution that would bar President Donald Trump from using U.S. armed forces in or against Venezuela without authorization from Congress, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration’s military actions. 

The procedural vote passed 52–47, with five Republican senators—Rand Paul (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Todd Young (R-IN), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Josh Hawley (R-MO)—joining a united Democrat Senate contingent to move the measure forward for a vote on the Senate floor.

The resolution, spearheaded by Tim Kaine (D-VA) and co-sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Paul, would restrict the president’s ability to engage in further hostilities following recent U.S. military operations in Venezuela, including a raid this weekend that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Senators backing the measure argued it was necessary to uphold Congress’s constitutional authority over declarations of war and to prevent unilateral escalation in the region. “I’ve been consistent across presidents: only Congress has the power to declare war,” wrote Paul on the social media site X. “Whether it’s Venezuela, Libya, or anywhere else, decisions of war shouldn’t be left to one person.”

More like this

After Venezuela, Realism and Restraint Part Ways 

Andrew Day January 8, 2026
The intervention this weekend has met divergent reactions on the American right.

Frontline Okinawa

Jason Morgan Kenji Yoshida January 8, 2026
The governor of the prefecture talks to The American Conservative about the first of Japan’s island groupings that would be drawn into fighting…

U.S. Seizes Two Oil Tankers in Latest Blockade Action

Joseph Addington January 7, 2026 - 1:08 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The tankers were illicitly transporting Venezuelan oil.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today