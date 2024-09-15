Secret Service Fire on Mar-al-Lago Gunman, Trump Rushed to Safety

On Sunday afternoon, the Secret Service opened fire on a gunman at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-al-Lago golf course. Trump, who was out golfing on the course, was not harmed, and was taken to safety by his bodyguards. The gunman, who did not fire his weapon during the course of events, fled the scene after being detected by the Secret Service.

Local police announced later the same day that the gunman had been arrested and taken into custody. No details of his identity have been released.

In response to the incident, Trump released a statement:

There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!

The Secret Service has since closed down the roads around Mar-al-Lago.

This appears to be the second attempt to assassinate the Republican presidential candidate, after a gunman fired on Trump at a rally on July 13 of this year, wounding him and two other attendees and killing one.