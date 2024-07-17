fbpx
Schumer to Biden: Get Out of the Race

State of the Union: The senator privately told the president he should end his campaign.
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jul 17, 2024 8:05 PM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly told President Joe Biden in a private one-on-one meeting on Saturday that he should end his reelection campaign, according to ABC News.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl said in a TV interview on Wednesday, “Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic party, and better for the country if he were to bow out of the race.”

After requesting comment, Schumer’s office told Karl, “Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus.”

He added that he has been told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has also “expressed similar views directly to the president.”

