Schumer Stumps for Continued Democratic Senate Control

State of the Union: The Senate majority leader seemed confident that the upper chamber would remain blue.
Chuck Schumer at 2024 DNC
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Aug 21, 2024 1:30 AM

“Everybody, wasn’t that a great roll-call?” asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of the cheering crowd, after having walked onto the stage of the Democratic National Convention dancing. 

“Now just let me hear you, if you’re ready for President Kamala Harris,” Schumer continued.

“Friends, we’re here to talk about one thing—tomorrow—and building a better tomorrow for all Americans,” Schumer stated, juxtaposing Vice President Harris’s agenda with that of the former President Donald Trump. “This November we can choose a brighter, a fairer, a freer future, or we can relive the dark night of Trump’s American carnage.” 

The New York senator also took time to praise Harris’s governing record. “Vice President Harris has been the best partner Senate Democrats could have asked for,” Schumer announced. “Under her and President Biden’s leadership, Senate Democrats lowered prescription drug prices, and created millions, millions, of good-paying American jobs.”

“She will lead America forward into a brighter future, but she can’t do it alone. She needs a Democratic majority in the Senate of the United States,” Schumer stated, linking Harris’s campaign with his own quest to maintain the office of majority leader. 

He seemed bullish on the prospect, declaring, “I am telling all of you now, we’re going to hold the Senate again, and we’re poised to pick up seats.” 

