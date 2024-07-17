Save the America of Opportunity

Good evening, America.

I’m David Sacks, a legal immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream. (Thank you.) Now I’m concerned those same opportunities won’t be there for future generations.

As I look out at this convention, I see a party that is strong and unified behind President Donald J. Trump, and his pick for Vice President, Senator J.D. Vance.

And what about the Democrats?

They’re in disarray after shielding President Biden from a vigorous primary and gaslighting the entire country about his fitness to serve.

We still don’t know which puppet Democrat Party bosses will install as their nominee, but we know what their agenda will be: four more years of chaos and failure, both at home and abroad.

In my hometown of San Francisco, Democrat rule has turned the streets of our beautiful city into a cesspool of crime, homeless encampments, and open drug use.

Democrats—led by Border Czar Kamala Harris—have allowed millions of illegal migrants to invade our country. They tasked Homeland Security not with stopping the illegal aliens, but with busing them all over our country.

Democrats have recklessly spent trillions of dollars on wasteful and unnecessary government programs, setting off the worst inflation since Jimmy Carter.

But worst of all, the Biden-Harris administration has taken a world that was at peace under President Trump, and they lit it on fire.

First, President Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal, displaying incompetence and weakness for the whole world to see.

Then, he provoked—yes, provoked—the Russians to invade Ukraine with talk of NATO expansion. Afterward, he rejected every opportunity for peace in Ukraine, including a deal to end the war just two months after it broke out.

Now the war is deep into its third year, with no end in sight. Hundreds of thousands of people are dead. Hundreds of billions of our taxpayer dollars have gone up in smoke.

President Biden sold us this new Forever War by promising it would weaken Russia and strengthen America. Well, how does that look today? Russia’s military is bigger than before, while our own stockpiles are dangerously depleted.

Every day, there are new calls for escalation, and the world looks on in horror as Joe Biden’s demented policy takes us to the brink of World War III.

In the Middle East, America is now losing a war with the Houthis. And the administration's policy towards Gaza has been so incoherent that the only thing that pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters agree on is the chant “eff Joe Biden.”

Rather than bolstering confidence in American leadership, as he promised, President Biden has become the symbol of an America in decline.

This may be our present, but it does not have to be our future.

We can replace the Biden-Harris cabal with a president who is strong and smart rather than sleepy and senile, or in her case, clueless and embarrassing.

A president who understands that you build the most powerful military in the world to keep America safe, not to play the world's policeman.

A president who is willing to talk to adversaries, as well as friends, because that is the only way to make peace.

A president who will stand up to the warmongers, instead of empowering them.

My fellow Americans, we need a leader who commands respect and demands reciprocity from other nations.

We need strength and savviness in the White House Situation Room—even if the crisis hits after Biden’s bedtime.

We need a president who can be president and lead, not a puppet controlled by his or her staff.

We need order in our cities, order at our border, and order restored to a world on fire.

My friends, we need President Donald J. Trump back in the White House.

Thank you.