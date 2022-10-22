LGBT
Satanic Drag Show: The Mask Slips
A view from an Oregon pub named for the devil, where a child drag performance is set for this weekend
Well, well, well:
It's very seriously NSFW -- but watch it with the sound up, so you can hear the narrative. This is straight-up Satanism. And this venue is set to hold a groomer pageant this weekend.
What's it going to take, people? What's it going to take?
Our friends at The European Conservative retweeted the clip, and added:
They're right. This is spiritual warfare.
Comments