LGBT

Satanic Drag Show: The Mask Slips

A view from an Oregon pub named for the devil, where a child drag performance is set for this weekend
Screen Shot 2022-10-22 at 9.58.33 AM
Rod Dreher
Oct 22, 2022 4:02 AM

Well, well, well:

It's very seriously NSFW -- but watch it with the sound up, so you can hear the narrative. This is straight-up Satanism. And this venue is set to hold a groomer pageant this weekend.

What's it going to take, people? What's it going to take?

Our friends at The European Conservative retweeted the clip, and added:

They're right. This is spiritual warfare.

Comments

