Rogan Endorses Trump

The former president landed podcaster’s endorsement on Election Eve.
Credit: image via Shutterstock
Spencer Neale
Nov 5, 2024 7:30 AM

The podcaster Joe Rogan officially endorsed the former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid Monday evening. 

In an Election Eve post to 𝕏, Rogan released a new interview with billionaire Elon Musk in which the Tesla CEO made his case for Trump. In text accompanying the interview, Rogan wrote “we’d be f—ked” without Musk’s contributions.

“[Musk] makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear,” Rogan wrote. “And I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.” 

Musk has spent heavily on Trump’s campaign. His America PAC has paid more than $16 million to voters in key battleground states who sign a petition to “support Free Speech.” And Musk made his own star-turn appearance at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally last week. 

Trump reacted to Rogan’s endorsement during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “It just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me,” Trump said. “Thank you, Joe. That's so nice.” In a post shared on 𝕏, Trump said it was a “great honor” to receive Rogan’s endorsement

Rogan interviewed Trump in late October in what was viewed as a media coup by the former president’s backers. The UFC commentator attempted to interview Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, but only if she met with him in his Austin, Texas studio, as Trump had. The Harris campaign turned down the offer. Rogan also interviewed Republican Vice President nominee J.D. Vance in recent weeks.

