Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Confirmed as HHS Secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed today as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. The Democrat-turned-independent was a major Trump supporter during the 2024 presidential election after shuttering his own independent bid for the White House. The vote was 52–48. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the sole Republican to vote against him.

Kennedy is known for his health and nutrition advocacy, leading a movement to “Make America Healthy Again” by reducing obesity and chronic illness in the country. He has supported eliminating potentially harmful food additives, reducing the seed-oil content in the American food supply, and decreasing the amount of high-fructose corn syrup used as a substitute for sugar in many processed foods.

Advertisement

His views on a number of health subjects, including nutrition and vaccinations, have stirred controversy. During the confirmation hearings, he was accused of “spreading misinformation” about vaccines, such as that they may influence the development of autism. “Many… have claimed that I’m anti-vaccine and anti-industry,” RFK Jr. responded. “Well, I’m neither. I’m pro-safety. I’m pro–good science.”

Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, was confirmed immediately afterwards with bipartisan support.