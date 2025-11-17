Reversing Course, Trump Backs House Push to Force Release of Epstein Files

President Donald Trump reversed his position on the Jeffrey Epstein files Sunday night, urging Republicans to vote to compel the Department of Justice to release the records related to the convicted sex offender.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Republicans should back the measure because “we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

“Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory,” Trump wrote.

Last week, a discharge petition reached the 218-signature threshold in the House of Representatives. With all Democrats and four Republicans signing on, the House is expected to vote Tuesday on the measure forcing the Justice Department to release its files related to Epstein.

Even if the House approves the measure, the bill would still need approval from the Senate and the president’s signature to be enacted.