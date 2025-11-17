Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Reversing Course, Trump Backs House Push to Force Release of Epstein Files

State of the Union: The president urged Republicans to support a bill sparked by a bipartisan petition demanding the Justice Department make its Epstein records public.
President Trump Returns To Washington From Florida On Sunday
(Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
Rebecca Draeger
Nov 17, 2025 10:30 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump reversed his position on the Jeffrey Epstein files Sunday night, urging Republicans to vote to compel the Department of Justice to release the records related to the convicted sex offender.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Republicans should back the measure because “we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

“Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory,” Trump wrote.

Last week, a discharge petition reached the 218-signature threshold in the House of Representatives. With all Democrats and four Republicans signing on, the House is expected to vote Tuesday on the measure forcing the Justice Department to release its files related to Epstein.

Even if the House approves the measure, the bill would still need approval from the Senate and the president’s signature to be enacted.

More like this

A Third Trump Term Is an Impossibility

Peter Van Buren November 17, 2025
The obstacles are insurmountable.

The End of Chuck Schumer

Spencer Neale November 17, 2025
The Democrats are embracing the younger, more progressive faces of its coalition.

DeSantis Swivels Hard in His 2028 Pitch

Scott Greer November 16, 2025
The Florida governor is adopting new positions to boost support—but one big problem remains.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today