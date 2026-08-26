Darline Graham Wins SC GOP Senate Primary

Darline Graham won the Republican nomination for the Senate seat of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, in South Carolina’s Tuesday primary.

Graham, whom South Carolina’s Gov. Henry McMaster appointed in July to serve the remainder of her brother’s term, defeated Rep. Ralph Norman 52 percent to 48 percent. President Donald Trump encouraged Graham, who had no prior political experience, to run for a full term and actively campaigned for her.

Lindsey Graham was a strong hawkish influence on the foreign policy of the GOP and the Trump administration. Darline has had little time to show policy priorities, but has voted in favor of immigration enforcement and election integrity measures. In a debate with Norman, she said “national security is not my thing, not my area of expertise.”

Graham will face the Democratic candidate Annie Andrews in November.