Ratcliffe to Lead CIA

President-elect Donald Trump announced that John Ratcliffe, his final director of national intelligence (DNI), is his choice to lead the Central Intelligence Agency in his second administration.

John Ratcliffe at CIA. That’s a W for Trump’s team. Ratcliffe was probably the most aligned of the intel agency appointments from the last admin. pic.twitter.com/i0LL4EVow1 — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) November 12, 2024

Ratcliffe, formerly a congressman for Texas, was initially tapped for DNI in 2019, but stepped back from the nomination after facing an uphill confirmation battle. He was nominated again in 2020 and served for the final seven months of the first Trump term.

As highlighted in Trump’s announcement, Ratcliffe has been one of the president’s strongest backers, as well as an advocate for a more transparent national security apparatus.