Politics
Ratcliffe to Lead CIA
State of the Union: The Texan served as the final director of national intelligence of Trump’s first term.
President-elect Donald Trump announced that John Ratcliffe, his final director of national intelligence (DNI), is his choice to lead the Central Intelligence Agency in his second administration.
Subscribe Today
Get daily emails in your inbox
Ratcliffe, formerly a congressman for Texas, was initially tapped for DNI in 2019, but stepped back from the nomination after facing an uphill confirmation battle. He was nominated again in 2020 and served for the final seven months of the first Trump term.
As highlighted in Trump’s announcement, Ratcliffe has been one of the president’s strongest backers, as well as an advocate for a more transparent national security apparatus.