Ramaswamy Comments on Future of Secret Service at RNC

State of the Union: The former presidential candidate called for healthy debate when considering the future of administrative bureaucracy.
Vivek Ramaswamy (Wikimedia Commons)
Anastasia Kaliabakos , Bradley Devlin
Jul 15, 2024 12:30 PM

At the Republican National Convention on Monday, former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy addressed the press. He shared his thoughts on the attempted assassination of the former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The American Conservative’s Bradley Devlin asked, “You want to take a chainsaw to the deep state, the FBI, the CIA. What about the secret service after the events that you saw in Butler?”

Ramaswamy responded, “I want to separate the technical issue of what happened that day, where we're still collecting the facts, from the broader issue of the overgrowth of an administrative bureaucracy that has even failed to effectively carry out its own goals.”

He continued, “The question ahead for the Republican Party and the conservative movement is, ‘Do we want to replace the left wing nanny state with the right wing nanny state? Or do we want to dismantle the nanny state?’” 

Ramaswamy stressed the importance of civil dialogue as necessary for reaching a consensus on these significant questions facing the Republican Party. He concluded, “I come down on the side, as you all know, of dismantling that administrative bureaucracy and shutting it down. But, I think that the more healthy, respectful debate we have both within and beyond the party on that question, the better off we’ll be.”

