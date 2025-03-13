fbpx
Putin Says He Supports Ceasefire in Ukraine, with Caveats

State of the Union: The Russian president will meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff tonight.
Trump with Putin in Helsinki
Credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Andrew Day
Mar 13, 2025 1:52 PM
This is a developing story. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed cautious support Thursday for the 30-day, American-proposed ceasefire agreement that Kiev accepted earlier in the week. Nevertheless, Putin added that further negotiations with the U.S. were needed. 

“We are in favor of it, but there are nuances,” Putin said during a press conference. 

Putin insisted that a ceasefire should be part of a process that addresses the “root causes of this crisis.” He pointed to some questions that he said should be answered before a ceasefire is agreed to, such as whether Ukraine would continue receiving arms from Western nations if the fighting stops.

The Russian leader is scheduled to meet tonight with President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.  

