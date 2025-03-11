After Talks With U.S., Ukraine Agrees to Ceasefire

U.S.-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia yielded on Tuesday major results that signal a new phase in the Russia–Ukraine war.

Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire with Russia. A joint statement acknowledged that the ceasefire required approval by Moscow to take effect.

The U.S. delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, agreed that Washington would immediately resume military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine. President Donald Trump had paused the assistance following a tense Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky two weeks ago.

They also agreed to finalize “as soon as possible” a deal on Ukraine’s critical minerals. That deal would facilitate U.S. investment in Ukraine’s natural resources, giving Washington a lasting interest in the country that the Trump administration says would serve as a security guarantee for Kiev. Zelensky has insisted that he won’t agree to a peace deal without guarantees that Russia will not invade again.

The high-stakes meetings, which took place in the city Jeddah, lasted more than eight hours.