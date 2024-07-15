Pro-Life Demonstration In Milwaukee: Split on Trump 

On Monday at noon, several pro-life organizations held a rally near the perimeter of the Republican National Convention to protest the softening of pro-life language from the GOP platform. While the rally-goers were united in their support of the pro-life position, and opposition to the change in the GOP platform, were uncertain as to the path that the pro-life movement should take going forward.

Dan Miller, the State Director of Pro-Life Wisconsin told The American Conservative that the platform change is “an utter disappointment” and that it marks a departure from the historical Republican Party.

“We [Republicans] have fought for the little guy, since our very inception… we were founded to free the slaves,” he said.

Miller still voices support for the presumptive GOP nominee. “Donald Trump is still the most pro-life president we’ve ever had, period, and has saved more babies from abortion than any other president we’ve ever had. Period,” he said. “I’m thankful for him as a president.”

“I absolutely would encourage people to vote for Donald Trump,” he added. “He surprised us back in 2016, when he was voted in, he gave us a Supreme Court that figured out that Roe v. Wade was bad law, and they overturned it.”

Others were less supportive of the former president. Payton Hoffer, a member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising group, told TAC, “I’m someone who would have voted Republican, but Trump came out and supported the abortion pill, which is most abortions, and I just can’t support that.”

“I’m abstaining from this election, I’m not going to vote for either,” Hoffer added.

Others at the rally focused primarily on the path ahead for the pro-life movement in Wisconsin, rather than on the Republican platform. Jim Matthias, the director of Respect Life Ministries for the Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee, talked about on-the-ground pro-life efforts following the loss of numerous state-level ballot measures. “You’ve got a lot of money coming in to buy ads, and those ads don’t tell the truth,” he said.

He highlighted the resources put out by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee to promote pro-life objectives, such as “Walking With Moms in Need,” a program to assist pregnant women and mothers, and “Project Rachel,” which aids mothers who have lost a child including through abortion.