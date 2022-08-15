Overturn United States v. Virginia

Overturning Roe seemed like a pipe dream until it finally happened. Now that the worst modern legal precedent is gone, we asked TAC contributors: Which bad decision should the Supreme Court overturn next?

Before 1996, the Virginia Military Institute issued each of its first-year cadets, known as “rats,” a booklet that they were required to keep in their possession at all times. Included in the booklet was “The Code of a Gentleman,” which exhorts VMI men to follow a chivalrous set of axioms. Among these: