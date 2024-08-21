Oprah Makes Last-Minute Addition to DNC Wednesday Lineup

The television personality Oprah Winfrey delivered a heaping dose of her characteristic uplift to the Democratic National Convention in a surprise addition to Wednesday’s program at Chicago.

“When we stand together, it is impossible to conquer us,” she declared, going on to excoriate the Trump-Vance ticket and boost Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Soon and very soon, we’re going to be teaching our children how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, the idealistic child of two immigrants—immigrants!—how this child grew up to be the 47th president of the United States,” Winfrey said. “That is the best of America.”

Winfrey’s arguments relied heavily on the personal qualities of the respective candidates. “Values and character matter most of all,” she said. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024.”

“We’re not going back,” she said.