Ohio’s Sen. Brown Raises $12.8 Million In Second Quarter

According to a Friday report in Axios, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) raised $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 ahead of his race for re-election this November.

Brown, who first won public office as a state representative in the 1970s, has represented Ohio in the Senate since 2007. During his tenure, Brown has survived Ohioan realignment toward the GOP. He is currently the only Democrat who holds statewide office in Ohio.

Brown faces the Colombian-born Republican Bernie Moreno, whose fundraising has consistently lagged. In the first quarter, Brown raised $12.1 million to Moreno’s $2.2 million.

Democratic candidates significantly outraised their Republican opponents this year. Since President Joe Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance, major Democratic donors have told the party that they will be diverting yet more funds toward congressional races to restrain on odds-on a Trump presidency.