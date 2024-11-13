Noem to Be DHS Sec

President-elect Donald Trump officially announced Wednesday that South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem is his choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security in his second administration.

Noem, a staunch Trump supporter, has been aligned with the once and future president on what will be the most pressing item in her portfolio, immigration. In the House of Representatives, she supported Trump’s moratorium on refugees from nations with high levels of terrorism, which critics dubbed “Muslim ban.” As governor, she announced that she was sending her state’s National Guard to enforce the southern border, a measure that was thwarted by federal litigation.

She joins immigration hardliners like Stephen Miller, the incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, and Thomas Homan, the incoming “border czar.”