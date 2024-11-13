fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Noem to Be DHS Sec

State of the Union: The South Dakotan governor will join other immigration hardliners in the administration.
jude
Jude Russo
Nov 13, 2024 1:12 PM

President-elect Donald Trump officially announced Wednesday that South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem is his choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security in his second administration.

Advertisement

Noem, a staunch Trump supporter, has been aligned with the once and future president on what will be the most pressing item in her portfolio, immigration. In the House of Representatives, she supported Trump’s moratorium on refugees from nations with high levels of terrorism, which critics dubbed “Muslim ban.” As governor, she announced that she was sending her state’s National Guard to enforce the southern border, a measure that was thwarted by federal litigation.

She joins immigration hardliners like Stephen Miller, the incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, and Thomas Homan, the incoming “border czar.”

More like this

Thune Elected Senate Majority Leader

Joseph Addington Today, 1:03 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The South Dakotan prevailed over Rick Scott and John Cornyn.

Cornyn Will Undermine the Trump Agenda

Collin Pruett November 13, 2024
The Texan is a living fossil of the Bush era.

A First Hundred Days Agenda for Trump’s Foreign Policy

Sumantra Maitra November 13, 2024
Personnel, not just policy or processes, is key to a successful Trump second term.
Advertisement
Advertisement