No Talks With the U.S., Says Iran

In response to the Trump administration announcing another round of sanctions on Iranian oil as part of the “maximum pressure” strategy for dealing with the recalcitrant muslim theocracy, the Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi declared Tuesday that his country would not begin formal negotiations with the United States.

“Iran’s position regarding nuclear talks is clear, and we will not negotiate under pressure and sanctions,” he said during a press conference.

Advertisement

The country’s position could complicate a potential effort by Trump to create a deal regulating the Iranian nuclear program. The U.S. pulled out of the previous deal, the JCPOA, in Trump’s first term; the president argued that it was “the worst deal ever.”