‘No Kings’ Protest Draws Millions Across America

State of the Union: President Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself wearing a crown and bombing protesters with a brown substance
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-DEMONSTRATION
Andrew Day
Oct 19, 2025 11:47 AM
Millions of people joined in the second round of the “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration in cities across America on Saturday.

Against the backdrop of a federal government shutdown, protesters demonstrated against immigration enforcement raids, National Guard deployments in U.S. cities, health care cuts, and what they see as democratic backsliding in the world’s most powerful democracy.

Some conservatives tied the protests to the far-left Antifa movement and drew attention to scenes of unrest in Portland, Oregon, where federal agents clashed with protesters outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Meanwhile, on Truth Social President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself wearing a crown and piloting a fighter jet marked “King Trump” that dumped a brown substance on protesters.

According to organizers, almost seven million participants attended over 2,700 gatherings across every state. CNN reported that the protests were “mostly peaceful.” The first round of the “No Kings” protest took place in June and drew two million fewer people, organizers said.

