Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Politics

New Trump Budget Proposes Big Defense Budget Boost, Welfare Cuts

State of the Union: “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare,” the president said.
SWITZERLAND-US-POLITICS-ECONOMY-DIPLOMACY
Joseph Addington
Apr 3, 2026 11:49 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump proposed Friday a $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027, a dramatic increase that would mark one of the largest Pentagon funding requests in decades and underscores his push to prioritize military spending over domestic programs.

The budget blueprint, released by the White House, would cut non-defense spending by 10 percent and shift some responsibilities to states and local governments.

The plan also calls for maintaining immigration enforcement funding, increasing Justice Department spending by 13 percent, adding money for air traffic controller hiring and setting aside $10 billion for National Park Service beautification projects in Washington.

The increases to military spending in the budget will be paid for by cuts to domestic spending, including welfare. “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare,” Trump said at a private White House event Wednesday.

“It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare—all these individual things,” he said. “They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal.”

More like this

Hegseth Ousts Army Chief of Staff in Leadership Shakeup

Joseph Addington April 3, 2026 - 10:09 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Gen. Randy George will retire and be replaced by a former Hegseth aide.

Vance Walks the Iran War Tightrope

W. James Antle III April 2, 2026
The vice president faces a sticky wicket.

Pray Away the Precedent

Ann Coulter April 2, 2026
Will sanity prevail at the Supreme Court?
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today