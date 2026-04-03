New Trump Budget Proposes Big Defense Budget Boost, Welfare Cuts

President Donald Trump proposed Friday a $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027, a dramatic increase that would mark one of the largest Pentagon funding requests in decades and underscores his push to prioritize military spending over domestic programs.

The budget blueprint, released by the White House, would cut non-defense spending by 10 percent and shift some responsibilities to states and local governments.

The plan also calls for maintaining immigration enforcement funding, increasing Justice Department spending by 13 percent, adding money for air traffic controller hiring and setting aside $10 billion for National Park Service beautification projects in Washington.

The increases to military spending in the budget will be paid for by cuts to domestic spending, including welfare. “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare,” Trump said at a private White House event Wednesday.

“It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare—all these individual things,” he said. “They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal.”