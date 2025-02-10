Musk-led Consortium Bids on OpenAI

An Elon Musk-led group of investors Monday signaled its intent to wrest control of ChatGPT-maker Open AI. The consortium made an unsolicited offer of $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit company and possibly merge it with Musk’s AI company xAI who are backing the bid.

“It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was,” Musk’s attorney Marc Toberoff told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. “We will make sure that happens.”

Musk has routinely butted heads with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after Musk co-founded the company in 2015 before later leaving. Musk’s plan would be to turn OpenAI into a for-profit company so that it can compete in the AI arms race.

Altman mocked Musk's approach on 𝕏 moments after the announcement, offering to buy Musk's social media app for $9.7 billion.