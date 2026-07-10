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TAC Right Now: Nate Soares Warns of Superintelligent AI

TAC staffers sit down with Nate Soares to discuss his new book about superintelligent AI.
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The American Conservative
Jul 10, 2026 12:12 PM
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TAC Correspondent Harrison Berger and Associate Editor Joseph Addington speak with Nate Soares, president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute and co-author of If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies with Eliezer Yudkowsky. Soares argues that the leading AI companies are on track to build machines smarter than any human across all mental tasks, and that goal, if achieved, likely ends humanity.

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