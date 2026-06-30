TAC Right Now: AI Might Be Humanity’s Biggest Test Yet, w/ Robert Wright

Andrew Day and Curt Mills talk to the public intellectual and author Robert Wright about his new book, The God Test: Artificial Intelligence and Our Coming Cosmic Reckoning. They debate the so-called “AI arms race” with China and whether regulating the new technology is feasible. Lastly, they discuss the Iran War and whether restrainers should urge President Trump to walk away from the conflict or try to get a final peace deal. Recorded June 29, 2026.