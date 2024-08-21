Michelle Obama Has Her Star Turn at DNC

Speaking at her first major political event in years, the former First Lady Michelle Obama promised a return to the campaign message that first propelled her husband into the White House.

“America, hope is making a comeback,” roared Obama to a raucous crowd on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Obama, whose name was repeatedly bruited as a replacement atop the Democratic ticket in the event President Joe Biden should exit the race, received the kind of rockstar reception that made her a longshot favorite in the final chaotic weeks of Biden’s candidacy.

“This is the loudest I’ve heard the convention so far,” remarked the pollster Frank Luntz. The former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joked that she was “concerned” for President Barack Obama who was scheduled to speak after his wife.

“Something wonderfully magical is in the air,” Obama exclaimed. “It's spreading all across this country, a familiar feeling that's been buried too deep for far too long. It's the contagious power of hope.”

Obama spoke bullishly of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris who she called “one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”

A constant refrain throughout the first two days of the 2024 DNC, Obama positioned Harris as a multicultural, middle-class woman who understands the issues troubling average Americans.

Obama leveled several jabs at former President Donald Trump, whom she characterized as a man who “benefited from the affirmative action of generational wealth.” Obama also taunted Trump for recent comments he made claiming that illegal immigrants are taking “black jobs.”

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” Obama said. “His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard working and highly educated, successful people who happen to be black.”

The former first lady used her final moments on stage to implore voters of all stripes to rally behind Harris.

“Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, independent, or none of the above, this is our time to stand up for what we know in our hearts is right.”