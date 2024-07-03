McGuire Announced the Winner in VA Congressional Primary

The Trump-endorsed State Senator John McGuire, a retired Navy SEAL, was announced Tuesday to be the winner of the June 18 Republican primary for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District, defeating the incumbent Rep. Bob Good, Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

The race had pitted numerous high-profile conservatives against each other. The former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of McGuire was controversial; Good is seen as closely ideologically, if not personally, aligned with Trump. Local GOP leaders requested Trump to reconsider.

Good also drew his share of big endorsements, including those of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and the former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Good has announced that he will seek a recount for the race, which is allowed for all Virginia races with a margin under one percent. Good will have to pay for the recount himself; the 0.6 percent margin of the race is above the 0.5 percent threshold under which the state would carry the costs.