Lotta Volkova: The Devil Styles Balenciaga

In the wake of the Balenciaga child sex ad campaign scandal, take a look at this. It's about Lotta Volkova, Balenciaga's senior stylist, once declared by W magazine "the coolest stylist in the industry." The fashion house tried to blame the photographers for the child sex controversy, but it seems clear that the real fault is with Volkova, who has been working closely with the head of Balenciaga since his days as the founder of the Vetements brand:

Here is Lotta Volkova a top designer for Balenciaga And Adidas pic.twitter.com/zBnuJ6MdUh — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 28, 2022

Advertisement

Click on the tweet for more. Jake Shields posts images from Lotta Volkova's Instagram account, which she has now taken private. Among them:

Notice the feminized, sexualized little boy:

Advertisement

M

Murder in a child's bedroom:

That's from the mind of Lotta Volkova, Balenciaga and Adidas designer. Do you really have to wonder if some of our elites are Satanists and pedophiles? Some things are true even if QAnon believes them.

Here's a link to another Twitter thread investigation Volkova and her colleagues in the fashion industry. It is not for the faint of heart.

Volkova posted this to her Insta account, an image of her wearing a tshirt from her favorite band, Cannibal Corpse, while inside a church. I found it on this site, which has some crazy claims about Hollywood and pedophilia, but after reproducing the Volkova selfie with the Cannibal Corpse shirt, says:

The following are lyrics from their song “Entrails Ripped From A Virgins C*nt”: Virgin Tied to my mattress Legs spread wide Ruptured bowel, yanked From her insides Devirginized with my knife Internally bleeding Vagina, secreting

More Volkova Insta: this image of a little girl bound and gagged:

Lotta Volkova is one of the hottest stylists in fashion. This past summer, I met a young seminarian in England. We got to talking about what he did before he accepted a calling to the priesthood. He told me he worked in the creative office of a top London advertising agency (someone else confirmed this for me). He said that he was the only Christian in his office, but that there were no atheists. Really, no atheists? No, he said; "the New Atheism is dead with my generation." So if they weren't Christian and they weren't atheist, what were they? He said every one of them was involved to some degree with the occult -- and that two of them were open Satanists who defined Satanism as "living up to your highest human potential."

These are the people providing many of the images that colonize the public square, and enter into the collective imagination. This is not a conspiracy theory. It's the truth. Look at Lotta Volkova, who is at the center of things in the world of high fashion.

Here is a t-shirt Volkova designed, called "Occult Satan 666 Sexy Nun Girl Trova":

Volkova also works with Adidas, which launched a sneakers line designed by the Satanic stylist.

Balenciaga. Adidas. Who else? On the less in-your-face version of evil, I wrote earlier about how Simons, the Canadian fashion and home decor retailer, has released a short advertising film it commissioned glamorizing assisted suicide, and using it to sell clothes.

This is what the West has become, and is in the process of becoming. Open your eyes.

UPDATE: Not Satanism, but still child sexualization -- brought to you in part by Woke Capitalism.