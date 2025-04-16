fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Longtime Restrainer Gets Top Intelligence Role

State of the Union: William Ruger will be DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s deputy.
President-Elect Trump's Nominees For Upcoming Administration Meet With Lawmakers On Capitol Hill
Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Andrew Day
Apr 16, 2025 3:25 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The American Conservative can confirm that William Ruger, a longtime advocate of U.S. foreign policy restraint, has been appointed to a top intelligence role in the Trump administration. 

Axios first reported Ruger’s appointment as deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration, calling the role “one of the most important jobs in the intelligence community.” Ruger will help prepare intelligence briefs for President Donald Trump, among other duties.

Controversy erupted last month as Gabbard considered giving the same job to another restrainer, military expert Daniel Davis, with pro-Israel voices objecting to the move. Ruger’s appointment has stirred similar controversy behind the scenes, according to Axios.

One reason some figures in the foreign policy establishment may object to the appointment is that Ruger has criticized hawkish ideas. Last September, after Mark Dubowitz of The Foundation for Defense of Democracies promoted regime change in Iran, Ruger wrote on X, “These guys have learned nothing from [the] last 25 years.”

Ruger sits on the board of directors of The American Ideas Institute, which publishes TAC. Additionally, Ruger is a non-resident senior fellow at Defense Priorities, where this reporter is a contributing fellow.

More like this

Trump’s Free-Speech Warrior?

Curt Mills April 15, 2025
Behind the curtain with Darren Beattie, one of the new president’s most provocative personnel picks.

Will Trade Policy Be America First’s Iraq War?

Jude Russo April 15, 2025
There are better and worse ways to do things, and there is no reason to dig in on the worse ways.

Trump’s Desperado Mission

Jude Russo April 14, 2025
Has something gone quite wrong or not?
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today